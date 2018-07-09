 Family Honors Shooting Victim at Wake - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Honors Shooting Victim at Wake

By Holley Ford

2 hours ago

The family of a shooting victim in New Orleans prepared his body for his wake to honor his memory. Renard Matthews was shot to death on June 25. His family says he loved the Boston Celtics and playing video games while enjoying his favorite snacks
