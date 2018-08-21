A North Texas soldier got a very warm welcome home on Tuesday night. (Published 54 minutes ago)

Family Gives Soldier Welcome Home Surprise At DFW Airport

What to Know Sergeant Jacob Carlisle was stationed in South Korea for the past year.

On Tuesday night, his family surprised him at DFW International Airport.

Sergeant Carlisle said, "It's surreal. But it's good to be home."

Sergeant Jacob Carlisle has been stationed overseas in South Korea for the past year.

While overseas, his wife of ten years, Kasey, and daughter, Kenna, have been staying with relatives in Mesquite.

The entire family decided to get together to give Sergeant Carlisle a Texas sized surprise welcome home at DFW International Airport.

"I am feeling anxious, nervous, stressed, but most importantly I'm feeling excited. I'm feeling ready," said Kasey, just before Jacob's arrival.

Just before 9:00 p.m., he walked through the doors, and his young daughter ran and jumped into his arms.

When asked how it feels to be home, Sergeant Carlisle replied, "It's surreal right now, but it's good to be home."