Family Gives Back to Cancer Patients

Valentine's Day in a hospital is likely among the last scenarios most families would be willing choose, unless you're the Rivera's.

For five months, their loved one Juan was at Baylor Dallas, fighting a battle he ultimately lost last spring.

And this Valentine's Day, they came back to pass out candy and gifts to patients fighting a battle they know all too well.

"We lived it so we know," Diana Rivera, Juan's sister said.

Rivera spent days on end with her brother during his cancer fight, who through it all was always positive. And in the room where he once was, another patient is also fighting the same disease.

"You kind of connect with other survivors and you know that they are going through a journey that nobody else might go through," patient Jeffrey Finney said.

Finney and other patients said the Valentines and words of encouragement from the Rivera's meant the world and reminded them they are far from alone.

"It feels reassuring to know that you are not alone and have a support system," patient Xavier Rhodes said.