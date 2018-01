A Fort Worth family is displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday night, authorities say.

Fire crews arrived about midnight and quickly put out the fire at the home in the 6400 block of Whitman Avenue.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the chimney and reached the attic where it tore through a section of the roof, authorities say.

No injuries were reported.

The family of two adults and four children were displaced, authorities say.