Family Desperate To Find Dog After July 4 Crash

Nyla is a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund/Pitbull mix that disappeared after a July 4th traffic crash. Her family is hoping someone will find her. (Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

A Dallas family is desperate to find their dog after she disappeared during a traffic crash on the Fourth of July.

Reagan Elam was driving home at about 7:15 p.m., in the 9600 block of LBJ Freeway on July 4 when she over-corrected to avoid a lane divider, causing her truck to rollover, according to Dallas police.

Dallas firefighters were able to get her out of the truck safely, but during the chaos of the crash, her dog, Nyla, disappeared.

Witnesses told officers at the scene they saw a dog run from the vehicle, according to police.

Nyla is a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund/Pit bull mix and has a microchip.

Reagan's family is offering a reward for her safe return.

"She is a beloved, nurtured and missed little dog," said Michelle Jones, Reagan's mother.

If you have any information about where Nyla could be, you can contact the family by emailing md_jones1@yahoo.com.





