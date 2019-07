Joshua Luevano says his 1994 Honda Accord with Texas license plate FDD2777 was stolen while he was in church in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

A Dallas family spent Sunday morning like many others -- attending a church service.

But it was there in the parking lot of their sanctuary where they say they became the target of criminals.

Joshua Luevano and his family sat in the first row of Iglesia B