Families Without a Home After Fire Destroys Apartment Building - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Families Without a Home After Fire Destroys Apartment Building

By Yona Gavino

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Families Without a Home After Fire Destroys Apartment Building
    NBC 5 News
    The flames broke out Thursday morning at a complex on Cotton Creek Circle in Arlington.

    Half a dozen North Texas families have lost everything this Thanksgiving Day after fire destroyed their apartment building in Arlington. 

    The flames broke out Thursday morning at a complex on Cotton Creek Circle. 

    "I was screaming to my mom to get out. There was no time to get anything. I just rushed out of there. Thankfully we're OK, but I'm still in shock," said resident Alexis Gonzalez. 

    Deputy Chief Randy Schmelz with the Arlington Fire Department says the call came in just before 11 a.m. 

    Check That You Haven't Bought These Recalled Items

    [NATL] Shopped at T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods Lately? Make Sure You Didn't Buy One of These Recalled Items

    Firefighters said when they arrived, there was so much smoke they couldn’t even see the building. 

    Schmelz said nine people living in six units were displaced. 

    Red Cross is helping them find another place to stay.  

    "I smelled smoke and at first thought someone was cooking turkey, until I came out. I saw smoke blowing. Then we realized that's not someone cooking. So we got out of there, took all our dogs," said resident Alexis Seam. 

    The Arlington Fire Department is still investigating how the fire started, and why.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices