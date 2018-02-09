Families Displaced After Apartment Fire in Grand Prairie

Families were relocated to new homes after a fire tore through eight apartment units in Grand Prairie Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived about 10:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Dickey Road and saw heavy fire in an upstairs apartment of a building. The eight units were directly affected by fire, smoke or water damage, officials said.

The fire displaced eight to 20 people, who were relocated to other units at the same property, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.