Fallen Officer's Daughter Throws First Pitch at Rangers Game

An emotional night at Globe Life Park Saturday night, for the family of a slain police officer.

Emily Sherrard walked out to the pitcher’s mound before The Texas Rangers played the Seattle Mariners. She wasn’t alone. On law enforcement appreciation night at the ballpark, Emily was there to throw out the first pitch before the game. She threw it right down the middle.

Her father, David Sherrard, was a Richardson police officer. In February, he was killed in the line of duty – the first Richardson police officer to be killed on the job in the department’s 63 year history.

Officer Sherrard’s police partner, Victor Diaz, accompanied Emily to the mound for that emotional moment, which drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

“She did perfect,” said Diaz. “It was a great throw right to him, and she was real nervous, but she killed it."

Sherrard, 37, died when he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex. Diaz says the Richardson Police Department is still healing from the loss.

The night at the ballpark helped.

“It's definitely a hard job and it's hard on our families as well,” he said. “It's fun to just let loose out here and spend the night with brothers in blue and family and friends.”