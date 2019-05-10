The family of fallen Fort Worth police Cpl. Garrett Hull and dozens of officers will fly to Washington D.C. in a donated 737 on Saturday to honor him during National Police Week.

The Boeing jet is donated by Hillwood Airways owned by prominent businessman Ross Perot Jr.

The airline unveiled temporary Fort Worth police logos on the plane on Friday.

"From the bottom of all of our hearts, thank you guys for making this dream come true for us," said Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

Hull was killed in a shootout in September confronting gunmen outside a bar they had just robbed.

In Washington, Hull will receive a posthumous honor when he's named one of the nation's top cops.

"To know I worked and served with a top cop of the United States of America makes my heart warm," said retired officer Chad Mills, one of Hull's closest friends. "It's amazing."

Fort Worth officers have gone to Washington in years past to honor others who have died in the line of duty.

But this will be the first time so many have gone.

"The honor flight itself is such a tribute to Garrett and his life and what he stood for with his family and work ethic," Mills said. "So to have something like this memorialized for him, to get officers -- his brothers and sisters -- to Washington DC to honor him is tremendous."

Chief Joel Fitzgerald also thanked Hillwood.

"They've done a yeoman's job working with us on this," he said. "Where else does this happen in the country but the city of Fort Worth. We can't tell you how this magnanimous gesture has affected this police department and this community."

Hillwood Airline's general manager Scott Bohnenkamp said it was the company's honor.

Hull's badge number was 3105. The flight number to Washington also will be 3105.

About 80 officers will join Hull's family for the trip. Dozens of officers from all over North Texas will give the flight a grand sendoff at Alliance Airport.