Fallen Crane Removal Underway in Dallas

The cab of a fallen crane is removed from the Elan City Lights building, Aug. 26, 2019, more than two months after the collapse.

The process to remove the crane that collapsed into Dallas' Elan City Lights apartment building killing one and displacing 500 is underway.

The crane collapsed in a severe thunderstorm June 9. After more than two months, crews began prepping the crane for removal about two weeks ago.

Residents of the 124 units directly impacted have not been able to get to any of their belongings. They'll have to wait for the crane to be removed and for engineers to give the all clear, before they find out if they can get back inside back.

Removing the crane could take an additional two months.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.