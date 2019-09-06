Fall, Where Are You? Here's How North Texas Is Faring Out

It's a warm start to September in North Texas. Just when we thought we were done with the triple digits, they’re back! We average one 100-degree day in September at the Dallas Fort Worth-International Airport, but, we could see two 100-degree days before the weekend is over. The most 100 degree days the Dallas Fort-Worth airport has seen in September is seven in 2000.

While September typically begins warm, average temperatures tend to fall about 10 degrees over the course of the month. By Sept. 30, normal highs are in the mid-80s while normal lows are in the mid-60s.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Fall is officially a little over two weeks away (Sept. 23), but unfortunately long-range models and Climate Prediction Center outlooks don’t reflect cooling temperatures anytime soon. In fact, temperatures are forecast to remain above normal for the next two weeks.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Typically, North Texas experience the first significant cold front of the year during the last 10-15 days of September. Looks like North Texas will have to wait a few more weeks for the first real taste of fall.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety