Fake Lashes & Fake Checks: Woman Wanted for Southlake Theft

The Southlake Police Department issued a warrant last week for a woman who received beauty services at an eyelash studio and left after police say she attempted to pay with fraudulent checks and a stolen credit card.

Katrina Fulk is suspected of stealing services worth hundreds of dollars from Amazing Lash Studio on 2221 East Southlake Boulevard in early February, according to police.

After she received eyelash extensions, police said Fulk became impatient waiting for her daughter, avoided security cameras and regularly went to her car.

An employee noticed the suspicious behavior and went to the bank to verify the legitimacy of the checks that Fulk wrote.

The checks were declined, and employees asked Fulk to use a different form of payment. She paid with a credit card that was also declined and flagged as stolen.

Moments later, Fulk had her banker on the phone who hung up when the employee asked for more information, police said.

Fulk said, "You can't physically hold me here!" and left the studio, according to police.

Fulk also has warrants for various forms of check fraud in Tarrant County and Palm Beach, Florida.

Anyone who sees the Fulk or has information about her whereabouts can email Detective Green at dagreen@ci.southlake.tx.us.