Faith is tested at a church in Lavon as they experience flooding twice in a week. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Faith Undeterred After Church Floods Twice in One Week

Faith is being tested at the First Baptist Church in Lavon as they experience flooding twice in a week.

Large fans were placed strategically placed between pews to help dry the sanctuary.

Pastor Brad Patterson said the fans are a blessing considering how the space looked earlier this week.

"In the parking lot, before it went into the church, [the water] was about a calf to knee deep. And then when we got in the church we're talking a few inches," said Patterson.

UNC Charlotte Student Died Tackling Gunman

Investigators in the shooting that killed two at the University of North Carolina Charlotte called Riley Howell a hero, after the 21-year-old college junior died tackling the gunman to stop the shooting. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

The chapel that took on several inches of water is the place where they hold youth services.

Patterson said the first time it flooded was in 2015. He believes development in surrounding areas is to blame for the back to back flooding now.

"It's a little frustrating and that's since it keeps happening. It just feels like a losing battle," he said.

But the situation has also given him a chance to see faith in action.

"We know that the church is not the building. The church is the people. And so the people have stepped up and been the church this week and served in so many ways and so we're grateful for that," said Patterson.

Members worked nearly around the clock cleaning. One of them said they consider themselves family.

With the potential for more rain, sandbags line the building.

"We trust that God is going to be in control of situations like this so we're not doubting anything like that," said Patterson.

The church recently opened a worship center next door to the flooded youth sanctuary, so they will have a place to hold Sunday services.