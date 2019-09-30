Faith Community Remembers Sikh Deputy Killed in Line of Duty

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Houston last week. He was the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear a turban. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Houston last week.

Monday night, dozens turned out for a candle light vigil to honor the 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

His family, fellow law enforcement officers and his community came together to remember the true trailblazer.

He was the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear a turban.

"Sandeep Singh lived a life worth living," said Gurvinder Singh with the United Sikhs.

Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty of in Harris County after being shot twice during the traffic stop.

Those who knew him are still processing the loss.

"I just cannot come to grips with the fact that I will not be able to hug that man again," said Gurvinder Singh.

Singh says there is a silver lining. He says Dhaliwal made an impact that extended far beyond his Harris County community.

He got the nation's attention as the first Sikh deputy on the Harris County force.

"What he advocated and fought so strongly for and struggled for that is what we're seeing come to fruition now. The entire globe is getting to know what the Sikh faith is about," said Singh.

Dhaliwals life was taken, but not his influence. Community service is held in high regard in the Sikh faith. Those who knew him said it only made since that Dhaliwal would go into law enforcement.

"Being in law enforcement, sometimes people have trepidation or they have fear, they're a little hesitant to approach. He would be the one to go out of his way to meet a stranger," said Singh.

By wearing a turban, becoming a "first", and openly professing his faith, his Sikh community said he encouraged an entire generation coming behind him to do the same.

"Sandeep's legacy is one of fearlessness. Is one of not cowering. Is one of challenging or taking on any amount of hurdles that may come his way."

47-year-old Robert Solis was arrested and charged with Singh's murder.

