Fair Food Map: Where to Try the 2018 Big Tex Choice Award Foods - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fair Food Map: Where to Try the 2018 Big Tex Choice Award Foods

By Britton Peele / Guide Live

Published 6 hours ago | Updated at 8:46 PM CDT on Oct 5, 2018

    Are you having trouble finding the new food concoctions at the State Fair of Texas? Don't worry! We're here to help.

    We here at GuideLive went on a mission to try all 10 of this year's Big Texas Choice Awards finalists. Some are more worth the space in your stomach than others. As we walked off the calories we were eating, we used Google Maps to mark the spots where we finally found the food we were looking for. Because, to be frank, the map you'll find at the fair itself isn't always great.

    If you want to go on your own fried food quest -- or just really need help finding that dang Cotton Candy Taco -- here are the spots where we ended up spending our coupons.

    You can see the map and ready the full story from our partners over at Guide Live by clicking here.

