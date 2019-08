An ATM was found in the middle of the street Monday morning after suspected robbers tried to snatch it from a 7-Eleven in Oak Lawn. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Failed Smash-and-Grab Leaves ATM in the Middle of Road in Dallas

Dallas police responded to an armed robbery call about 2:55 a.m. in the 2500 block of Oak Lawn Ave. The suspected robbers took the ATM out of the building through the glass window.

No arrest have been made. Two suspects fled in a vehicle and a third suspect fled on foot, police said.