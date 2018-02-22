Facebook Live Q&A: NBC Donation and the Medical Debt Epidemic - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Medical Debt Epidemic

Tackling the "Medical Debt Epidemic,” helping North Texas families erase medical debt and minimize medical bills.

Facebook Live Q&A: NBC Donation and the Medical Debt Epidemic

Published at 3:10 PM CST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 12:05 AM CST on Feb 23, 2018

    NBC 5 has partnered with the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt. to buy and forgive outstanding medical debt for approximately 2,000 North Texas families. The donation is part of a larger one made by NBC 5's parent company, NBC Universal.

    The $150,000 donation will help relieve families across America of $15 million in medical debt, $2 million of which is in the North Texas area.

    NBC 5 partnered with RIP Medical Debt, buying up $2 million worth of medical debt for North Texas families.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

    The debt was bought in a block and NBC 5 has no way of selecting or knowing whose debt was bought and forgiven.

    Later this week, those whose debts were bought and forgiven will receive a letter in the mail from RIP Medical Debt notifying them their debt has been purchased and forgiven.

    NBC 5's Samantha Chatman and Wayne Carter, with our Responds team, held a discussion on Facebook Live Thursday to answer questions about the Medical Debt Epidemic. That video can be seen at the top of the page.

