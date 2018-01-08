FWSSR Offers Royal Treatment For Rodeo Fans

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will offer the "Rodeo Red Line" this year for visitors who don't want to worry with parking, Monday January 8, 2017.

The 55-passenger coach bus will pick people up from the North parking lot at Billy Bob's every Saturday and Sunday. The ride is just $5 per car.

The coach will run every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The shuttle will drop riders off right at the front door of the Will Rogers Coliseum.

The last shuttle from the Stock Show to Billy Bob's leaves the main ticket gate at 10 p.m.