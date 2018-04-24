Police are asking for the public's help to identify a "person of interest" in the recent attack on a 13-year-old girl who was on her way to school. (Published 28 minutes ago)

FWPD Wants to ID "Person of Interest" in Attack on Teenager

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a "person of interest" in the recent attack on a 13-year-old girl on her way to school.

The department released surveillance video and photos Tuesday showing a man they believe was near the crime scene about the same time the attack took place.

He's described as white male, 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with dark, medium length hair and a thin beard / mustache.

In the video, he's seen wearing jeans, a gray shirt, a dark baseball cap worn backwards, and a black pullover sweatshirt.



"We would like to speak to him," said Fort Worth police Sgt. Chris Britt. "Maybe this individual saw something or has some information."

On Thursday, 13-year-old Dorkia Wimana was walking to her school bus stop near the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive when a man approached her.

Her family told NBC 5 he initially tried to grab her backpack. Then, when she fought back, he began choking her. The girl managed to get away but was seriously injured.

At Tuesday's news conference, Britt said she remains hospitalized in critical condition, noting that detectives have not been able to speak to her because of the severity of her injuries.

"We are taking this seriously," Britt said. "We have put extra resources in that area to identify a suspect in this case."

A citizens group has also started doing volunteer patrols in the area to help ensure safety.

"We're just out here trying to make our presence felt and known and let the children and the parents know somebody is here with them," said Gary Mosby, a volunteer who has lived in the neighborhood for five years.



Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at (817) 392-4430 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (817) 469-TIPS.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this report.