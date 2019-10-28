A Fort Wort ISD teacher is in Tarrant County Jail, accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Albert Jason Robles, a teacher at Trimble Tech High School, faces charges of sexual assault of a child under 17, an improper relationship between a teacher and a student and indecency with a child with sexual contact, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Robles, 38, was arrested Thursday and is being held on $60,000 bond, jail records show.

He teaches animation and is the sponsor of Trimble Tech's Gamer X organization, according to the Fort Worth ISD website.

