FWISD Teacher Arrested, Charged With Having Improper Relationship With Student

Published 7 minutes ago

    Tarrant County Jail
    Albert Jason Robles mug shot, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

    A Fort Wort ISD teacher is in Tarrant County Jail, accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

    Albert Jason Robles, a teacher at Trimble Tech High School, faces charges of sexual assault of a child under 17, an improper relationship between a teacher and a student and indecency with a child with sexual contact, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

    Robles, 38, was arrested Thursday and is being held on $60,000 bond, jail records show.

    He teaches animation and is the sponsor of Trimble Tech's Gamer X organization, according to the Fort Worth ISD website.

