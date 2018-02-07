FWISD Plans Incentive Program For Student Attendance

Fort Worth schools could get more than $5 million in state funding if they can get students in classrooms.
Attendance plays a role in state funding and having higher attendance numbers could mean more money for FWISD.
It is estimated that for just one student being out, for just one day, it could cost the school district $48.
District officials say if attendance numbers increase by just one percent, schools will bring in around $5.1 million.
The district is now planning to launch an incentive program to reward students with good attendance. While the program in still in the planning stages, it would be funded through the district with decisions on the types of incentives coming from the school level.