Fort Worth Kolache Store Named Grand Champion

The team at Pearl Snap Kolaches took the Grand Champion title at a statewide kolache competition last month. (Published 5 hours ago)

Where do you go for a good kolache?

A lot of us head to West, down Interstate 35 about 90 minutes south of Fort Worth. Today's Tell Me Something Good just might have you heading to Fort Worth instead.

The team at Pearl Snap Kolaches took the Grand Champion title at the statewide Caldwell Kolache Festival. The judges gave Pearl Snap third place for the blueberry crumble and cream cheese kolaches. The pulled pork kolache took first place as did the pecan pie kolache.

And it was the pecan pie kolache made of secret recipe dough and filled with homemade pecan pie filling that earned the team the Grand Champion title.

The competition happened last month in Caldwell, down near Bryan-College Station. Caldwell is the Kolache Capital of Texas, as deemed by the Texas Legislature.

So, you can imagine competition was fierce. The local paper, The Eagle, said "20,000 seekers of good kolaches" came to town for the 34th annual kolache festival.

In the end, the bragging rights for the best in Texas went to Pearl Snap Kolaches. Co-owners Wade G. Chappell and Greg Saltsman, along with general manager Luis Castillo, have the ribbons and plaque on the wall at the store on White Settlement Road.

The proof, though, just might come in that first bite.