Fort Worth Animal Shelter Sends Dogs on Field Trip

The animal shelter in Fort Worth did something good for dogs waiting to be adopted. It let them go on field trips.

The Out and About field trip lets people take a dog for the day and even keep them for that night for a slumber party.

All dogs are sent with a collar/harness, leash, backpack full of treats and a map of dog-friendly places to visit around the city. All dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped and are on current vaccinations.

"Studies show a day out of the shelter environment, or even one night away, drastically decreases stress in a shelter dog and increases adoptability," read a news release from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control.

"Forty-nine dogs total got to go on a field trip during our event Saturday and Sunday," said Jessica Brown, the shelter superintendent. "Out of those, four have been adopted already and six remain in foster (with some fosters intending to adopt). All in all, it was a great turn out!"

Brown says people can take part in Out and About every day during the shelter's hours of noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

"All they need to do is fill out a volunteer application at time of arrival," Brown said.

Brown says anyone interested can also send an email to FWACCfoster@fortworthtexas.gov for more information.