FW Police Urge Gun Safety After Young Children Seriously Injured in Separate Shootings

A three-year-old boy is recovering after being shot overnight in Southeast Fort Worth. Police do not believe he was the intended target.

"A three-year-old, that's… it has to stop," said neighbor Iva Dukes.

Dukes couldn't see the crime scene, she's legally blind, but she can't forget what she heard.

"I heard somebody scream no, no, no, gunshots and then the car pulled off," Dukes said.

It's the second time in a week that a young child has been seriously injured in a shooting in the city.

Just one week ago and two miles away, a five-year-old was shot in the chest, his seven-year-old sister hit in the hand when family members say their 10-year-old cousin accidentally fired a gun she was trying to take away from them.

Both children are recovering. The family said the kids found the loaded gun while digging through a laundry basket. It’s not clear who it belonged to.

Now police are urging gun owners to think more carefully about gun safety.

"If people were more responsible with guns, you'd have a lot less incidents like this taking place," said Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada, a department spokesperson

Fort Worth police are urging parents to take this time to talk to children about gun safety.

"We don't want to scare our kids, we want to educate them," Officer Calzada said.

And they’re reminding adults you can't be sure where a bullet will land once you pull the trigger.

"Bullets don't have names on them," Dukes said. "They say people kill people, yes we do. We're killing each other is what's happening. We're killing each other, for nothing."

Police believe the shooter in Wednesday night's case is the brother of one of the women who were arguing. Right now, he is still on the loose.

All the children who were shot are expected to recover.