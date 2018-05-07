FW Police: Suspects Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Cards

Fort Worth Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who were caught on surveillance video after using stolen credit cards at different Walmart stores.

According to the report, on March 10, three men broke into a pickup truck located in the 5700 block of Secco Drive and stole credit cards that were in the console.

The three males went to a Walmart in Lake Worth and used the stolen cards to purchase items, but it was only 38 minutes later, around 12:36 a. m., that the same males used the cards at another Walmart in Saginaw.

One of the suspects has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, and he was wearing a black shirt at the time of the incident, according to police.

Authorities still need to locate the other two males, one known as “Jake”, and the other one known as “Juan”.

The three were seen in a white four-door Mitsubishi Lancer and described as white males, between the ages of 18 and 23 years, and approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call 817-392-4613.