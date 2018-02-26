An elderly woman was robbed while in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Fort Worth Thursday.

The elderly woman was loading groceries into her car at the store on the 6600 block of N. Beach Street at about 6:45 p.m. when a man ran over to her vehicle, reached into her car and stole her purse, keys, wallet, credit cards and cell phone.

Police report that the man was seen getting into the passenger side of a light-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The man was white, appeared to be approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 180-200 pounds with brown hair and facial hair. He wore light-colored blue jeans, tan work boots and a gray jacket with writing on the front and back.

If anyone has any information, contact Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4622.