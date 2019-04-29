Fort Worth Police are warning about a dangerous group of suspected serial robbers who shot and injured one person. The biggest clue that could stop them is on newly-released surveillance video.

The quick stop convenience store at East Belknap and Hudgins was stop four for a group of men suspected in eight armed robberies in all.

FW Police Asking for Help to Find Suspected Serial Armed Robbers

Now police are hoping someone will recognize the voice heard in the store’s surveillance video. The trio of men is suspected of going from threats, yelling "I'm gonna shoot you!" on the tape, to true violence in one dangerous month.

Jamarion Hall's fellow clerk was shot in the chest and seriously injured inside a cell phone store on Brentwood Stair Road on Friday. It’s the latest in the string of crimes. In two other cases, the robbers shot at the clerks, but didn't hit them.

"Just like it was somebody's loved one that got hurt here, it could be anybody's loved one, it could be the perpetrator's loved ones that get hurt next, you never know. Tomorrow's not promised," Hall said.

Now he’s joining police in calling for anyone who could help track the men down to turn them in.

"They'll get caught, justice will be served," said Hall.

The clerk who was shot is still in the hospital, but he is expected to recover.