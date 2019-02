A Fort Worth officer is temporarily suspended for allegedly selling steroids, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Jared Allyn Holt was indicted on Feb. 7 from out of Parker County after he was accused of possessing several hundred grams of steroids with the intent to sell it.

Holt was arrested on Feb. 11 and released from Parker County Jail the same day on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

Fort Worth police confirmed that he has been suspended from the force without pay pending any criminal proceedings.

