FW Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Carrollton Business Owner

Andrew Steven Gibson of Fort Worth entered a guilty plea to the 2016 murder of well-know Carrollton business owner, Alfred Armour Jr.



Gibson was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection to the killing. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, one count of Criminal Mischief and one count of Burglary of a Building for which he was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison to be served concurrently.



The victim was shot to death in March of 2016 when he interrupted a burglary at his fish and aquarium store. His body was later found in a wooded area in Flower Mound.

