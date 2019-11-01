Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly wore clown masks during a home invasion and robbery on Halloween night.
Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Richmond Avenue in Fort Worth just before 8 p.m. Thursday after a couple reported two people with clown masks forced their way in.
The suspects forced a woman to bind her husband’s hands with duct tape, police said.
One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a knife, while the other had a gun.
No injuries were reported. Cash was stolen from two wallets, police said.
No arrests have been made as of this writing.