FW Couple Robbed By Armed Suspects in Clown Masks: Police

Suspects forced woman to bind her husband's hands with duct tape, police say

By Lili Zheng

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly wore clown masks during a home invasion and robbery on Halloween night.

    Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Richmond Avenue in Fort Worth just before 8 p.m. Thursday after a couple reported two people with clown masks forced their way in.

    The suspects forced a woman to bind her husband’s hands with duct tape, police said.

    One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a knife, while the other had a gun.

    No injuries were reported. Cash was stolen from two wallets, police said.

    No arrests have been made as of this writing.

