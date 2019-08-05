Fort Worth Zoo Throws Party for Baby Elephant

The Fort Worth Zoo threw a big party for a Bowie, an Asian Elephant that turned six-years-old on Monday.

Baby Bowie turned 6-years-old. The Mario Kart-themed party included special, nutritious treats and a piñata for the Asian elephant.

Bowie is one of two elephant calves at the zoo. According to the zoo's website, the other calf, Belle, is Bowie's aunt. She was born to Rasha, Bowie's grandmother, on July 7, 2013.

He was born on Aug. 5, 2013, to Bluebonnet. With his birth, the herd now has three generations of elephants. This particular family dynamic, according to the zoo, very much mimics how herds are established in the wild.

Bowie is named after Jim Bowie, a legendary figure of the American frontier and a hero of the Texas Revolution.