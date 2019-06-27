Dallas Area Rapid Transit will now be able to accommodate more riders thanks to a grant agreement from the Federal Transit Administration.

FTA announced Thursday a $60.76 million grant agreement for construction of platform extensions along the Red and Blue lines.

The existing Red and Blue light rail lines can currently accommodate only two-car trains. Each car contains 94 seats giving each train a maximum capacity of 188 seats. At peak hours, cars hold 165 passengers with people standing -- so more cars are needed as ridership grows.

"As our regular riders know, our platforms and trains tend to fill up pretty quickly during the week, especially during peak travel times," said DART President Gary Thomas.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published 3 hours ago)

The project plans to lengthen platforms at 28 stations which will allow for three-car trains. This expansion will allow DART to serve up to 33 percent more passengers throughout their businest operating times.

The total project costs $128.74 million. Funding for the project is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants Program. FTA has advanced funding for 23 programs across the nation since January 2017.