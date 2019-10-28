FEMA Teams to Survey Tornado Damage This Week

FEMA will look at Garland, Richardson, and Dallas to see the damage done by an outbreak of tornadoes. A lot of neighborhoods are still cleaning up the aftermath. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Damage assessment teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in Dallas County this week to determine if the area qualifies for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA representatives will be in Garland on Monday, Richardson on Tuesday and Dallas on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Based upon an assessment by the Insurance Council of Texas, the 10 tornadoes that tore through North Texas last Sunday will be the costliest tornado outbreak in state history.

The total damage done by the tornadoes, which ranged in strength from EF-0 to EF-3, will add up to approximately $2 billion, according to the insurance council.

In Garland, a massive warehouse along Shiloh Road was ripped apart by a tornado that measured as an EF-2. Sheet metal from the warehouse and other debris was flung through the air and impaled itself into several homes along Robin Lane, including the home where Vanessa Krodell’s grandparents have lived for decades.

"It’s a mess," Krodell said, surveying the sea of debris still scattered along the street one week removed from the tornado. "I just honestly can’t believe that [warehouse] came down. That’s the biggest thing."

If a disaster is ultimately declared in Dallas County, people impacted by the storms will be eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.