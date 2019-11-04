FDA Expands Recall of King Arthur Flour

A recall of King Arthur Flour for E. coli has expanded to include three additional "best used by" dates, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The initial recall went out Oct. 3 and included products listed here. The other three were added Friday.

Two, with lot codes L18A09A and L18A09C, have a "best used by" date of Dec. 9, 2019, while the third (lot code A19A08A) has a date of Jan. 8, 2020.

The recall is for the "potential presence" of E. coli, according to the FDA. King Arthur Flour has not received any reports of illnesses related to the flour.

The flour was distributed nationwide, according to the FDA.

People who have the flour in question are encouraged to throw it away and submit a claim for a refund or replacement.