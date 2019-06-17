FBI Searches Dallas Gunman's Apartment in Fort Worth

FBI agents searched the Fort Worth apartment of the man identified as the gunman who opened fire outside the Dallas federal courthouse Monday. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, lived a short time at the Watermarke Apartments off Overton Ridge Boulevard in South Fort Worth.

Clyde attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, but transferred to Austin his freshman year, the Dallas Independent School District confirmed.

According to public records, he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and left two years later.

He then attended Del Mar Community College in Corpus Christi and graduated just last month.

On Facebook, he posted a number of pictures of himself and images of ammunition and a large knife.

He didn't write anything about a shooting.

But on the knife photo, posted Sunday, he wrote, "A modern gladius to defend the modern Republic."

A gladius was a small sword used in ancient Rome.

He also posted a video of himself June 9 talking about thunderstorms that day and waving what appeared to be a rifle.

"I don't know how much longer I have but the (expletive) storm is coming," he said. "However, I'm not without a defense. I'm (expletive) ready. Let's do it."

It's unclear if the rifle he showed in the video was the same weapon he used Monday.

A family friend said Clyde was divorced, but had reunited with his ex-wife recently and they planned to remarry.