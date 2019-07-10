Extremely Humid for One More Day

Get ready to sweat North Texas! Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise and the heat index will be dangerously hot Wednesday afternoon. Heat index values could range from 105 to nearly 111 degrees across the area.

Although most of Wednesday will be dry, showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the evening as a cold front slides south into the area. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but damaging winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Temperatures will cool by a few degrees on Thursday, but not much relief from the heat is expected with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.

Make sure you're slowing your level of activity if working or spending time outdoors next few days. Take plenty of breaks, drink lots of water, wear light, loose fitted clothing and try to spend as much time out of the heat as you can. Slightly lower humidity is expected by Friday.

