Extremely Humid for One More Day

By Keisha Burns

Published 6 minutes ago

    Get ready to sweat North Texas! Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise and the heat index will be dangerously hot Wednesday afternoon. Heat index values could range from 105 to nearly 111 degrees across the area.

    Although most of Wednesday will be dry, showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the evening as a cold front slides south into the area. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but damaging winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

    Temperatures will cool by a few degrees on Thursday, but not much relief from the heat is expected with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.

    Make sure you're slowing your level of activity if working or spending time outdoors next few days. Take plenty of breaks, drink lots of water, wear light, loose fitted clothing and try to spend as much time out of the heat as you can. Slightly lower humidity is expected by Friday.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

