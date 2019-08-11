Extreme Heat to Start the Week

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Monday.

The hottest stretch of the summer will continue in North Texas through the middle of this week. Sunday, a heat advisory is in effect. The heat index will range from 105-110 degrees.

Monday will be equally as hot.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Tuesday, an excessive heat watch goes into effect. The afternoon high will reach 103 degrees with heat index values between 110 and 115 degrees.

Photo credit: NBC 5

During weather conditions like this heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Make sure you are staying hydrated and spending as much time in the air conditioning as possible.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety