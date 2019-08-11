Extreme Heat to Start the Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Extreme Heat to Start the Week

Make sure you are staying hydrated and spending as much time in the air conditioning as possible.

By Samantha Davies

Published 39 minutes ago

    The Heat Advisory has been extended through Monday.

    The hottest stretch of the summer will continue in North Texas through the middle of this week. Sunday, a heat advisory is in effect. The heat index will range from 105-110 degrees.

    Monday will be equally as hot.

    Tuesday, an excessive heat watch goes into effect. The afternoon high will reach 103 degrees with heat index values between 110 and 115 degrees.

    During weather conditions like this heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Make sure you are staying hydrated and spending as much time in the air conditioning as possible.

