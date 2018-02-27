Arrest Made After Threat at Grand Prairie School

Police say they’re aware of a threat posted on Instagram against Ronald Reagan Middle School. District officials and police are working to determine the intent and validity of the threat. (Published 6 hours ago)

One person was arrested after a threat was made on social media to Ronald Reagan Middle School in Grand Prairie, police say.

Dallas FBI and Grand Prairie police made the arrest Tuesday after determining the validity of the threat, police say.

"Threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Grand Prairie police said in a tweet. "There was never any threat to the students and we have remained in constant contact with Grand Prairie ISD to bring this to a resolution."



Extra police were present at the campus Tuesday.



The photo shared by police showed an Instagram account with a photo of weapons and a photo of a person holding a gun. The biography on the account read, "I'm sick of everyone at Reagan nobody cares about me the counselors can't help me"[sic].

