Expect the VIP Experience at KAABOO Texas in Arlington

More than 100 entertainment acts, 16 comedians, 11 DJs, artists and chefs will start summer off with a bang at KAABOO Texas. The 3-day music festival is coming to AT&T Stadium in May.

Musical guests include Sting, Little Big Town, PitBull, Lauryn Hill, Alanis Morissett, Flo Rida, Collective Soul and The B-52s.

"This is the first time anything like this will happen here in North Texas. Not only will there be music, there will be live artists painting on site with gigantic murals," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "Some of our top chefs from around Dallas will be there with culinary exhibits and teaching. Every step along the way is a new experience whether it be in food, or in dancing, or in comedy or in performance. All five of your senses are engaged."

There will also be a pool on the plaza. A total of 25,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

"You can claim your front row spot beside the stage. There are even tickets on the stage with the performer. You’re experience with restrooms and food totally different than any other concert, or festival experience. We believe in a first class true VIP experience," Anderson said.

This will be the first time you can buy tickets per day, as opposed to a three day pass. There are a limited number of one day passes. Click here to check out the festival lineup.

ONLINE: KAABOO Texas