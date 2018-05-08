Expanding McKinney Airport Has Longtime Neighbors Ready to Leave

McKinney's airport is expanding and longtime neighbors say they're ready to move. (Published 9 minutes ago)

When people in North Texas travel, many fly out of DFW Airport or Love Field.

But there is another airport showing up more often on people's radar.

The McKinney National Airport recently announced that March was its busiest month in 17 years.

The airport is a major economic engine for McKinney.

Right now, it only serves private traffic but the increased popularity may come at a cost for those who live near the runway.

John and Annette Powell have lived on a 75 acre farm south of the Airport for 52 years.

Over the years, they said the noise has become progressively worse.

They've recorded numerous home videos showing how close the planes get to their home most days.

As the airport has grown, so has their frustration.

“You cannot have a normal conversation outside. We cannot have a family gatherings,” John Powell said.

So far this year, the airport's broken ground on a new hangar, new terminal and bought 190 acres of land for $22 million cash.

This week, McKinney Mayor George Fuller met with lawmakers in Washington to secure more funding.

“The city is looking to grow this airport to become the greatest economic driver that it can for the region, and with that will come increased traffic and increased noise,” Fuller said.

Fuller said he empathizes with neighbors like the Powells, who’ve raised countless cattle, chickens and two kids on the property.

“We need to move. We'd like the city to buy this property and let them go on with their plans and we do the same,” Annette Powell said.

Mayor Fuller said he isn't aware of any current plans for the city buy the Powell's property.

Fuller said he believes there will be commercial passenger flights coming in and out of the airport within the next 10 years.