More than half of Texas' 254 counties are under a burn ban.



Due to the imminent threat of wildfires due to a lack of rainfall, severe drought conditions and excessive triple-digit heat, most North Texas counties are among the 136 Texas counties currently prohibited from open burning.



Local counties include Denton, Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis, Kaufman and Hunt counties, and most others to the west and south.



Texas Burn Ban map, released July 18, 2018

Photo credit: Texas A&M Forest Service

It's recommended for rural Texans to keep and area of at least 30 feet around houses mowed to help prevent fire from reaching the home.



Those found in violation of burn bans could face a fine.



As always, check your county's web page for specific rules and regulations as rules may vary from county to county.