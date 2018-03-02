Ex-School Finance Chief Sentenced for $600K Theft - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ex-School Finance Chief Sentenced for $600K Theft

Foster, who made nearly $150,000 a year, pleaded guilty last year to a theft charge

Published at 9:25 AM CST on Mar 2, 2018

    A former chief financial officer for a Dallas-area school district has been sentenced to just over three years in prison for stealing more than $600,000 from the district.

    Sixty-three-year-old Carolyn Foster of Lewisville was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

    The Dallas Morning News reports that Foster modified Grand Prairie school district financial procedures to steal the money beginning in 2014. She left the district a year later.

    Authorities say she had access to cash that was meant for awards to teachers, among other purposes.

    Foster, who made nearly $150,000 a year, pleaded guilty last year to a theft charge.

    Grand Prairie officials say the district has adopted new procedures that prevent any one person from accessing district money.

