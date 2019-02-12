Ex-Richardson Mayor Goes on Trial in Steamy Bribery Case

Mark Jordan and former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan leave the Paul Brown Federal Building United States Courthouse in Sherman, Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Laura Jordan accepted money, gifts and other favors from Mark Jordan in exchange for voting for a controversial rezoning involving his large apartment development in the city.

Laura Maczka's position on new apartments near Richardson neighborhoods was clear during her successful run for mayor - we don’t need them, "period."

Then she met an apartment developer.

Mark Jordan was younger, handsome and rich, federal prosecutors say. They had an affair. He lavished her with gifts and trips, according to prosecutors.

In exchange, she voted for zoning changes for his controversial Palisades mixed-use project along Central Expressway, which neighbors fiercely opposed due to its numerous apartments, her indictment says.

‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.