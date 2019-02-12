Ex-Richardson Mayor Goes on Trial in Steamy Bribery Case

Laura Maczka's position on new apartments near Richardson neighborhoods was clear during her successful run for mayor - we don’t need them, "period."
Then she met an apartment developer.
Mark Jordan was younger, handsome and rich, federal prosecutors say. They had an affair. He lavished her with gifts and trips, according to prosecutors.
In exchange, she voted for zoning changes for his controversial Palisades mixed-use project along Central Expressway, which neighbors fiercely opposed due to its numerous apartments, her indictment says.