An eyewitness to a brutal murder said he saw a man hacking a jogger with a machete along a popular Northeast Dallas trail early Monday morning. Police say 21-year-old Thomas Johnson (inset) was arrested for the crime.

A day after being convicted of the 2015 murder of David Stevens, a Dallas County Jury sentenced Thomas Johnson to life in prison.

"At the end of the day, I believe the jury did the right thing," Prosecutor Justin McCants said.

In the moments after the sentence was handed down, Johnson's father spoke with reporters, offering his sympathies to the Steven's family.

"My heart is torn in so many directions by the family impacted by what happened. It was not my son, it was schizophrenia," Robert Johnson said.

During closing arguments Wednesday the prosecution pushed for a life sentence, citing Thomas Johnson's track record of not taking his schizophrenia medication and his potential danger to public safety.

But defense Attorney Paul Johnson pushed back, lobbying jurors for sympathy.

"When you go back there you'll have to answer the question, 'What do we do as a humane community?" Johnson said in his closing arguments.

The family of David Stevens was in attendance but declined to speak with reporters. Johnson is eligible for payroll in 30 years.

"My family was hit by the blind side, this disease that plagues America. God knows I wish I could have changed the whole situation all together," Robert Johnson said.