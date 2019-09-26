Everything You Need to Know for the 2019 State Fair of Texas

The 2019 State Fair of Texas Opens on Friday. Here you can find all the stories we have published leading up to the fair.

State Fair of Texas Prepares for Opening Day With Old Favorites and New Projects

Some old favorites and new projects are coming to this year's State Fair of Texas. To read more about this story, click here.

State Fair of Texas Prepares for Opening Day

Some old favorites and new projects are coming to this year's State Fair of Texas. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

State Fair Moves Opening Day Parade From Downtown to Fair Park

The State Fair of Texas is moving the annual Opening Day parade from downtown Dallas into Fair Park. The fair announced the change Thursday, saying the annual tradition was being moved to accommodate other events and activities that are part of the kick-off of the 24-day State Fair. To read more about this story, click here.

Participants of the annual parade kicking off The State Fair of Texas get ready ahead of the noon start, Sept. 26, 2014.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Look Inside The 2019 Texas Auto Show

The 2019 Texas Auto Show opens Friday Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20 at the State Fair of Texas. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors of the show. To read more about this story, click here.

Look Inside The 2019 Texas Auto Show

State Fair of Texas Features Bigger Map Than Ever Before

The State Fair of Texas opens at the end of this week, featuring new attractions and a bigger map than ever before. The all new 2019 Visitor's Guide explains the schedule of events, the map of the fairgrounds, and all of the must-see attractions. To read more about this story, click here.

Sweet, Savory and Creative: Big Tex Choice Award Winners Named

The State Fair of Texas announced the Big Tex Choice Awards Sunday afternoon, just over a month before the fair's opening day. The 2019 winners were Big Red Chicken Bread, Ruth's Stuffed Fried Taco and Fla'Mango Tango. To read more about this story, click here.

Big Red Chicken Bread, winner of the "sweet" category at the Big Texas Choice Awards, in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Photo credit: Allie Spillyards

101-Year-Old State Fair of Texas Volunteer Celebrates 25 Years

Rose Landin, like so many, is excited about the State Fair of Texas. This will be Rose's 25th year working at the iconic fair, but Ms. Landin has something else to celebrate. She is also the, shall we say, most seasoned worker at the fair at 101-years-young. To read more about this story, click here.

101-Year-Old Volunteers at State Fair of Texas for 25th Year

Rose Landin, 101, is celebrating her 25th year volunteering at the State Fair of Texas. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

What's New at the Cotton Bowl for This Year's Red River Showdown

Fans watch the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on October 6, 2018, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. To read more about this story, click here.

NHL Reveals Cotton Bowl 2020 Winter Classic Plan

At a press conference in front of the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park's main entrance, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators were officially announced as the two teams set to face off on January 1st, 2020, in the NHL's twelfth outdoor Winter Classic. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

State Fair Inspires Students in Science

The State Fair of Texas kicks off Friday, and some of the excitement has already spilled into North Texas schools. Students in Collin County are using the fair to test their skills in science. To read more about this story, click here.

State Fair Inspires Students in Science

Students in Collin County are using the fair to test their skills in science. (Published 4 hours ago)

Big Tex Installed at Fair Park for State Fair of Texas

Big Tex will soon be greeting visitors to Fair Park for his 67th year. On Friday, the 55-foot-tall cowboy returned to his post at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 27. To read more about this story, click here.

Crews Lift Big Tex Into Place at Fair Park for Fair

Big Tex will soon be greeting visitors to Fair Park for his 67th year. On Friday, the 55-foot-tall cowboy returned to his post at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 27. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

Big Tex Shows Off New Boots

From a field of more than 250 submissions, the final 10 were chosen. From that group, one design emerged as the favorite -- the one put together by Keller's Katie Sauceda. To read more about this story, click here.

Designer of Big Tex's New Boots Talks to NBC 5

From a field of more than 250 submissions, the final 10 were chosen. From that group, one design emerged as the favorite -- the one put together by Keller's Katie Sauceda. (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

Big Tex Gets a Fresh, New Shirt

You're not the only one thinking of a fall wardrobe -- Big Tex is, too! The State Fair of Texas revealed Big Tex's new wardrobe Thursday ahead of the fair kick-off in 21 days. This 55-foot-tall cowboy gets a new get-up every few years since he stands outdoors for four weeks a year through the sun, rain and winds. To read more about this story, click here.

In Pictures: Foods to Know for 2019 State Fair of Texas