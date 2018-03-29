Texas Rangers Opening Day is almost here! That means it's time to find out the newest foods coming to the ballpark this season. (Published Thursday, March 22, 2018)

Texas Rangers fans can rejoice, for the day has come. It’s finally Opening Day.

But, as the Rangers prepare to battle the Houston Astros, fans may have to fight for parking spots. The new Texas Live complex and Globe Life Field are being constructed on hundreds of existing parking spots.

The Rangers and the city of Arlington have issued parking warnings for Opening Day and other games throughout the season.

Parking: With the construction of the new Globe Life Field underway, fans should be aware of the following information for the upcoming season:

Reserved Parking Spaces (Lots E, J, & L)

Parking for Reserved Lots will be the same as prior seasons. However, access to Lot J along Randol Mill Road has moved further east and will be through the J2 entrance.

Season Parking Passes (Lots B, C, D, and portions of Lots J & M)

Fans with Season Ticket Holder parking can park in any Season Ticket Holder or Cash parking lot, while spaces are available in those lots. Once Season Ticket Holder lots are full, guests can still park in Rangers Cash lots by providing their coupon to the attendant. For a detailed map go here



Cash Parking Lots (Lots F, G, N, R, S, and portions of M)

These lots will accept cash, credit cards, prepaid parking passes or Season Ticket Holder coupons for access. Please note that Lots C and D will be available only for season parking in 2018.

AT&T Stadium Lot 4

On Opening Day, AT&T Stadium Lot 4 will open at the same time as all Rangers lots for game day parking. Attendants will accept Season Ticket Holder parking coupons, or cash, credit cards and prepaid parking passes. Other AT&T Stadium Lots could be used on Opening Day, based upon demand.

Shuttle buses: The Rangers will offer Shuttle Bus service from remote parking lots to Globe Life Field on both the north and south sides of the ballpark. Northside Lots will be picked up at marked stops along AT&T Way, Road to Six Flags and in Parking Lot F.

Southside Lots will be picked up in Lot R, near the R2 entrance, plus make stops at AT&T Stadium lots which are open.

Additional parking: Six Flags Over Texas, the Arlington Convention Center and entrepreneurial lots in the Entertainment District are also expected to offer parking on Opening Day. However, since these parking lots are not controlled by the Texas Rangers, fans should contact those entities to understand hours of operation, prices and any other rules or regulations. Texas Rangers parking coupons are not accepted on these lots.

Parking rates for 2018

Advanced Purchase General Parking: $18.00

General Parking: $20.00

Uber begins its third year as the Official Rideshare Partner of the Texas Rangers. The Uber Pick Up and Drop Off area for 2018 is again the Camry Lot D where signage will be posted.

Information for parking at Six Flags Over Texas:

Parking cost is:

$60.00 from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

$30.00 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

A parking receipt will be required for each space utilized. Receipt(s) will need to be placed in your driver's side dashboard. Patrols will be made to check for payment.

• Each space used by an individual or group will need to be paid for at the time of entry.

• The parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m. Please refer to the following information for specific entry points and times:

o Far southwest entrance nearest the ballpark opens at 7:00 a.m.

o Magic Mile/ Road to Six Flags intersection entrance opens at noon

o Six Flags Toll Plaza opens at 7:00 a.m.

• Six Flags Season Pass Parking will not be valid for the Opening Day game on Thursday, March 29.

The Rules

• No vehicles will be permitted to park on grass.

• All vehicles must be off Six Flags Over Texas property no later than two hours after the Rangers Opening Day game.

• All aisles must be kept clear for traffic to pass through.

• Excessively loud music or any behavior that disturbs the enjoyment of other tailgaters will result in the person(s) leaving the property without a refund. Responsible consumption of alcohol by adults 21 years of age or older is allowed.

• The use of portable generators will not be permitted.

• Porta-A-Potties will be provided. Private toilets are not allowed.

• No advertising, soliciting of any products or displaying of company/corporate logos will be allowed without prior approval from Six Flags Over Texas management.

• No tents or awnings with company logos will be permitted in the parking lot.