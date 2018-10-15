Officials are urging residents in Everman to evacuate to higher ground as they expect Chambers Creek to rise.

The area near Christie Lane is prone to flooding, Everman police said.

No flooding is currently occurring but flooding is expected as it continues to rain and the creek is at the top of its banks.

Residents can go to the Everman Multi-Resource Center at 213 Race Street. For assistance, call 817-293-2923.

Heavy Rain, Flooding Forces 35 Rescues in Everman

(Published Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018)

The evacuations come less than a month after heavy flash flooding caused water damage to about 45 homes.

The fire department conducted about 35 water rescues on Sept. 22. Most of those people were trapped inside cars, but others were stranded on their rooftops to escape the water.