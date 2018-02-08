Everman Police Officer Involved in Shooting After Chase: PD

A police chase Thursday night ended with an Everman police officer opening fire, and hitting at least one person, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A police chase Thursday night ended with an Everman police officer shooting two suspects, police say.

The incident began just after 8 p.m near Everman Parkway. According to police the suspects were driving at a high rate of speed without headlights on.

Officers attempted to pull the suspects over, but police said they drove away.

They then stopped at a nearby apartment complex in the 9000 block of Race Street in Fort Worth.

Video Police Procession Escorts Body of Fallen Richardson Officer

"The chase was about a mile. The Mustang pulled into a parking space. People acted like they were going to get out, then didn't," said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

According to Spencer, the suspects then tried to run over the officers. One of the officers opened fire, hitting both occupants of the car.

They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in serious condition, though their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

None of the officers were hurt.



The incident comes one day after Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard was fatally shot in the line of duty. Spencer said the department is fortunate their officers escaped unharmed.



"We are a very small community, we are a small police department. It puts me in a panic, it's hard to deal with, but everyone turned out OK," he said.



Fort Worth police will handle the investigation.

Spencer said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

