A group of 25 from the Class of 2018 at Everman Collegiate High School walked across the stage with both a high school diploma and an associate's degree from Tarrant County College -- a first for Everman Independent School District. (Published 4 hours ago)

Graduation ceremonies start this week in North Texas and this year the Everman Independent School District is celebrating a first.

The Class of 2018 at Everman Collegiate High School will be the first ever in the district to earn an associates' degree from Tarrant County College while also earning their high school diploma.

"These students were determined to succeed, and they did," said Nikita Russell with the district.

This inaugural graduating class gets its degrees Saturday May 12.